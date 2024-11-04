Bowl Projections After Week 10

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,922
-
- 677
-
- 113
After week ten of the college football season, the undefeated Hurricanes are projected to get a first-round bye in the college football playoff.
According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.