ADVERTISEMENT

Bowl Projections After Week 3

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,623
667
113
According to ESPN, Miami is expected to perform well in Mario Cristobal's third year as head coach.



Miami is not only expected to win the conference but also to get a first-round bye from Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura.

CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami

Both Schlabach and Bonagura agree that the Hurricanes will be eliminated in this round.

Athlon Sports also projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated in this round.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Utah vs. No. 5 Georgia

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Alabama

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Tennessee

Action Network also predicts Miami will get a first-round bye, but be eliminated in the quarterfinals

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA
Miami Logo

Miami
Alabama Logo

Alabama
-7.5
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections: Miami is predicted to win the ACC

Replies
0
Views
592
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

ESPN writer predicts Miami to make first 12-team playoff

Replies
0
Views
699
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked 6th in ESPN's Power Rankings after week 3

Replies
0
Views
160
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Vs. Florida A&M

Replies
43
Views
977
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami placed in tier ahead of football season

Replies
0
Views
296
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back