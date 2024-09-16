Bowl Projections After Week 3

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,623
-
- 667
-
- 113
According to ESPN, Miami is expected to perform well in Mario Cristobal's third year as head coach.
Miami is not only expected to win the conference but also to get a first-round bye from Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura.
CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Both Schlabach and Bonagura agree that the Hurricanes will be eliminated in this round.
Athlon Sports also projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated in this round.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Utah vs. No. 5 Georgia
Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Alabama
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Action Network also predicts Miami will get a first-round bye, but be eliminated in the quarterfinals
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA
Miami
Alabama
-7.5
Miami is not only expected to win the conference but also to get a first-round bye from Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura.
CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Both Schlabach and Bonagura agree that the Hurricanes will be eliminated in this round.
Athlon Sports also projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated in this round.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Utah vs. No. 5 Georgia
Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Alabama
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Action Network also predicts Miami will get a first-round bye, but be eliminated in the quarterfinals
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA
Miami
Alabama
-7.5