Bowl Projections After Week 4

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
After week four of the college football season, Miami is projected to make the playoffs again.

According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Miami

Schlabach and Bonagura agree that Alabama or Tennessee will eliminate the Hurricanes in this round.

Athlon Sports projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated by Tennessee.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Utah vs. No. 5 Georgia

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Tennessee


Action Network predicts Miami will get a first-round bye and be eliminated by Alabama.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA

Alabama (-7) vs. Miami
 
