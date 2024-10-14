ADVERTISEMENT

Bowl Projections After Week 7

After week seven of the college football season, Miami is projected to make the playoffs once again.

According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.


Wednesday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Texas

CFP quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Boise State
Schlabach: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Miami

Both Bonagura and Schlabach predict Miami will be eliminated in the quarterfinals. For the second consecutive week Bonagura predicts Penn State will beat Miami, while Schlabach believes the Hurricanes will lose to the Georgia Bulldogs.


Athlon Sports projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated by Georgia.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Georgia

Action Network predicts Miami will get a first-round bye as well and be eliminated by Georgia.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA

Georgia (-7) vs. Miami
 
