Carson Beck throwing for the first time after surgery

Jun 7, 2022
According to reports, projected starting quarterback and Georgia transfer Carson Beck was cleared to throw per head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal said Monday that Beck has been cleared to participate in all team summer activities and is approaching 100 percent following elbow surgery last year.

Cristobal said Beck has been throwing for the past three weeks as part of his rehab regimen. Beck missed all of spring practice and has yet to throw to Miami's receivers as part of organized team activities. But that is all about to change when Miami begins summer workouts next week.

"He's good to go," Cristobal told ESPN at the ACC spring meetings. "He's exceeding every benchmark."

Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, which he injured on the final play of the first half in second-ranked Georgia's 22-19 overtime win against Texas in the SEC championship game on December 7th

Beck started at Georgia for two seasons, going 24-3, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him rated as the No. 5 quarterback for the 2025 draft. Beck entered the portal in January and transferred to Miami

Beck threw for 7,426 yards over his two seasons as Georgia's starter, fifth most among all FBS passers since 2023, with 57 total touchdowns and 23 turnovers.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.

Beck posted on his Instagram story of him throwing today

 
