Coach Jim Larranaga expected to step down as basketball coach of the University of Miami

An official announcement is expected later today.

Miami dropped to 4-8 on the season with an overtime loss to Mount St. Marys.

The Hurricanes have lost 18 of its last 22 games dating back to last season.

Larranaga, 75, has coached for 40 years and is under contract for the 2026-27 season.

He is his 14th season and compiled a 274-174 record.

He led the Canes to its only Final Four appearance two seasons ago.
 
