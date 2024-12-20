ADVERTISEMENT

Coaches/staffers departing from Miami

FIU is adding Miami staffers Ed Pata and Benedick Hyppolite to the staff.

Pata has been a vital member of Miami for six years and has been crucial in landing several offensive line recruits over the years.

Pata will be in a similar role for FIU. He was named assistant offensive line coach last off-season

Hyppolite, a vital member for Miami when it comes to recruiting running backs, will assume the running backs coach position at FIU.

Two big staff losses for Miami.
 
