Coaches/staffers departing from Miami

FIU is adding Miami staffers Ed Pata and Benedick Hyppolite to the staff.



Pata has been a vital member of Miami for six years and has been crucial in landing several offensive line recruits over the years.



Pata will be in a similar role for FIU. He was named assistant offensive line coach last off-season



Hyppolite, a vital member for Miami when it comes to recruiting running backs, will assume the running backs coach position at FIU.



Two big staff losses for Miami.