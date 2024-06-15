College Football Expert Phil Steele Names several Hurricanes for Pre-season accolades

BenjaminRivals
Phil Steele released an annual magazine previewing the college football season, and several Hurricanes received pre-season recognition.
Rueben Bain, Damien Martinez, Andy Borregales, and Xavier Restrepo were all named to the All-America team.
Linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa was named to the second team. DL Ruben Bain, K Andres Borregales, RB Damien Martinez, and WR Xavier Restrepo were all named to the third team.
Several Hurricanes were named to the All-ACC team
Bain, Borregales, Martinez, Restrepo, Kiko Mauigoa, DL Simeon Barrow, and Cam Ward were named to the first team.
Cornerback Damari Brown, OL Anez Cooper, DB Mishael Powell, and OL Jalen Rivers were named to the second team, WR Jacolby George and Francis Mauigoa were third-team selections, and long-snapper Mason Napper made the fourth team.
The magazine is set to be available in stores in approximately two weeks.
