Could Ward be the best NFL QB prospect from Miami since Testaverde?

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,158
-
- 637
-
- 113
Cam Ward has a chance to make history in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The last quarterback drafted from Miami was Brad Kaaya in the sixth round of 2017. Ken Dorsey was taken in the seventh round in 2003, and Scott Covington was also taken in the seventh in 1999. Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta was taken in the seventh round in 1993, and Craig Erickson was taken in the fourth round in 1992.
Ward could be the highest player drafted from Miami since Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde was drafted number one overall in 1987.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
The last quarterback drafted from Miami was Brad Kaaya in the sixth round of 2017. Ken Dorsey was taken in the seventh round in 2003, and Scott Covington was also taken in the seventh in 1999. Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta was taken in the seventh round in 1993, and Craig Erickson was taken in the fourth round in 1992.
Ward could be the highest player drafted from Miami since Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde was drafted number one overall in 1987.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.