ESPN ranks Miami in early college football top-25

2025 post-spring Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where do Texas and Notre Dame rank? Where do the top teams stand after spring practice and roster movement from the transfer portal? Mark Schlabach updates the rankings.

10-3, 6-2 ACC23RB Mark Fletcher, RB Jordan Lyle, OT Markel Bell, OT Francis Mauigoa, TE Elija Lofton, G Matthew McCoy, DE Rueben Bain, DE Akheem Mesidor, LB Wesley Bissainthe, CB OJ FrederiqueQB Carson Beck (Georgia), WR CJ Daniels (LSU), WR Kellan Marion (BYU), WR Tony Johnson (Cincinnati), C James Brockermeyer (TCU), CB Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin), S Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State), DT David Blay (Louisiana Tech)Much of the Hurricanes' hopes in 2025 ride on Beck's surgically repaired right arm. He sat out spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. If he's healthy and cuts down on the turnovers that plagued him at Georgia last season, Miami's offense might be one of the better ones in the ACC. The Hurricanes have two dependable tailbacks and what could be an excellent offensive line.The receiver room needed depth, so coach Mario Cristobal picked up Daniels, Marion, and Johnson from the portal. Poyser and Lucas will help fill a couple of holes in the secondary, and Bain and Mesidor are healthy and have slimmed down. The Hurricanes open the season against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 and play Florida at home on Sept. 20.