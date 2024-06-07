ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star prospect cancels official visit to Miami, but Canes remain top contender

Jun 7, 2022
CanesCounty.com has learned that four-star Jaelyne Matthews has canceled his official visit to Miami, but the Hurricanes remain a top contender to land the 6'7" 330-plus pounder.

The New Jersey native visited Rutgers last weekend and was expected to visit Miami this weekend. However, that visit and his other intended visits to Tennessee and Georgia have been canceled.

His Commitment was previously set for June 3rd, with Tennessee as the assumed favorite. It then changed to June 5th, with Rutgers as the assumed favorite, and now June 11th, with Miami as the perceived favorite. Georgia still remains a player here as well.



