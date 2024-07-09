ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Tucker, former recruiting analyst at CanesCounty.com, joins Miami staff

Frank Tucker was hired by Miami to join its recruiting department as a recruiting relations coordinator.

His position will focus on acquiring talent for the Miami Hurricanes football program, with South Florida as the area of focus.

Tucker ran the popular social media account The Crib South Florida and was part of the CanesCounty.com staff for the last two years.
 
