ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana head football coach accuses Miami of spending 40 million in NIL

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
6,061
702
113


Can the Miami Hurricanes football team outpace its rivals in the NIL race? The Hurricanes are making waves in college football, and recruitment battles are heating up.

Explore the latest buzz as Alex Donno unpacks Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's bold claims about NIL spending, spotlighting Miami's competitive edge.

Discover the recruitment saga of five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell as he weighs offers from Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Explore the potential surprises in Miami's starting lineup, featuring emerging talents like Joshua Moore and Malachi Tony.

Tune in for an engaging analysis of Miami Hurricanes football and uncover the strategies shaping their path to success.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Miami Spring Game 2025

Replies
0
Views
704
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Intel from first spring scrimmage

Replies
2
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

ESPN ranks Carson Beck in top ten of returning quarterbacks

Replies
0
Views
884
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Hurricanes make Pro Football Focus's Top 101 Players of 2024

Replies
0
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Where Miami signees finished in Final 2025 Rivals 250

Replies
0
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back