Intel on Spring Practice before Spring Game

The following is information gathered from several sources from Miami's recent practices, including the last scrimmage on Saturday.



The spring game is scheduled for this Saturday, April 12th, at 4 PM at Cobb Field on the campus of the University of Miami.







Quarterbacks



Carson Beck has been very active in practice, getting a lot of motion with his arm, but he is still not throwing. Rumors are swirling that he may be throwing behind closed doors.



QB Emory Williams was held out of the scrimmage due to a minor lower extremity injury, but I'm hearing he was back at practice on Tuesday. Williams connected with Jo Jo on a nice throw and catch during Tuesday's practice.



Williams seems to not be progressing, and many think he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He could be in the portal next week.



Freshman Luke Nickel seems to be outplaying sophomore Judd Anderson for the third-string quarterback position. Hit Malachi Toney on a deep ball for a touchdown during the scrimmage.



There is no real deep passing game threat because of the lack of consistent quarterback play.







Running Backs



Sophomore tight end Elija Lofton is getting some work in at running back, running screens, and seems unstoppable. Scored a touchdown in Tuesday's practice.



Mark Fletcher is running wheel routes and catching the ball from the backfield.



Jordan Lyle is tough to tackle, continues to impress.



Chris Wheatley-Humphrey is emerging as third running back. He is making people miss in a phone booth and could be a reliable thrid down back.



Girard Pringle seems to be out with an injury.



Wide Receivers



Freshman Josh Moore continues to shine. Beat Ethan O'Connor in one-on-ones Tuesday.



Freshman Malachi Toney continues to shine, beating Zechariah Poyser in one-on-ones.



CJ Daniels moves well for his size and may have a 600 to 800-yard year.



Offensive Line



Anez Cooper is standing out as the best offensive linemen with Mauigoa emerging as the best prospect.



Matt McCoy has been out, and Ryan Rodriguez has been getting most of the first team reps at left guard.



Tommy Kinsler is still remaining as the sixth offensive lineman.



Samson Okunlola and Deryc Plazz are not developing to the level the coaches would like.



Defensive Line



The defensive line was the standout group at Saturday's scrimmage. The D-line has been stopping the run for most of the spring.



Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor continue to dominate, as both seem to be primed for big seasons in 2025.



The battles between Bain and OL Francis Mauigoa have been epic. Bain definitely seems to be back to form.



David Blay might start at defensive tackle along with Ahmad Moten.



Bain, Blay, Moten, and Akheem Mesidor are likely your starting four D-Linemen with Malik Bryant and Hayden Lowe as backups on the edge and Justin Scott and Armondo Blount the backups on the inside.



Chase Smith is playing more on the edge than at linebacker. Booker Pickett is still developing.



Linebackers



Cam "Bobby" Pruitt looking very physical in practice. Jaylin Alderman playing at "Mike" linebacker spot. Wesley Bissainthe got an interception in Tuesday's practice.



Defensive Backs



Charles Brantley continues to show that he is a valuable player acquired through the transfer portal. He seems to show feistiness and physicality in every practice. Markeith Williams and Dylan Day were switching at safety.



Xavier Lucas remains solid and should be a formidable duo with OJ Frederique when he returns from injury. Damari Brown and Brantley are the other reliable corners.



Zechariah Poyser will likely start at safety, and Markeith Williams could be the other safety.



Chris Ewald is getting work at safety and nickel corners and continues to impress with Amari Wallace. Zaquan Patterson is still being held out due to injury.



Ethan O'Connor is not impressing and would not be surprised if he is back in the portal. Jadais Richard is likely not to play this season.