Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Alabama in first round of NCAA Tournament

Jun 7, 2022
The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed (31-24) will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (41-16) at 3:00 PM Eastern on Friday. Miami returns to college baseball’s championship tournament after last year’s 27-30 campaign that ended in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.

This marks Miami’s 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga.

No. 1 seed Southern Miss serves as the host for the double-elimination regional, and Ivy League champion Columbia (29-17) is the No. 4 seed.

Storylines

• The 2025 season marks the 81st season in the program's history and the second under the direction of head coach J.D. Arteaga.

• Arteaga, who is the program's all-time wins leader, played at Miami from 1994-97 before serving as an assistant for 21 years.

• The Miami Hurricanes are back in the NCAA postseason for the 50th time in program history, earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

• This marks the Hurricanes’ first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga. Miami is seeking its first trip to the Super Regionals since 2016 and aiming to advance past the regional round for the first time in seven years.

• From 1973 to 2016, the Miami Hurricanes made 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances – tied with Florida State for the longest streak in college baseball history.

• Sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award – reconginzing thenation's top baseball player.

• Miami Hurricanes junior shortstop Jake Ogden has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate shortstop.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. & Ogden combined for 50 double plays and a .968 average fielding percentage across 412 chances.

• Miami drove in 147 runs with two outs — that’s nearly 45% of total RBIs (330), highlighting their grind-it-out approach.

• Ogden reached base 42.2% of the time when leading off an inning – pace-setter mentality.

• Cuvet (First Team), Griffin Hugus (Second Team), and AJ Ciscar (All-Freshman Team) earned All-ACC recognition as announced by the ACC office on May 19

Cuvet, a Miami native ranked among the conference leadersin home runs (16), RBI (76), and slugging percentage(.707), leading the Hurricanes’ lineup throughout theyear.
 
Derek Williams add the third hit of the inning, and Renzo Gonzalez walked, but both runners were stranded as Tanner Smith grounded into a double play.
 
AJ Ciscar gets the start for the Hurricanes. Gets out of the first inning with a strikeout with a runner stranded on third.

Miami leads 3-0 after one.
 
Ogden gets on base again, this time with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error but a ground out ends the inning.
 
Ciscar is starting out strong. Strikes out another batter to end the inning—18 pitches after two for Ciscar, one hit allowed.
 
Cuvet leads off the third with double and is advanced to third on a ground out by Gonzalez. Derek Williams at the plate with one out.
 
Ciscar strikes out another batter swinging to end the inning. Two hits allowed, four strikeouts, 33 pitches.

Efficient outing so far for AJ as we head to the fourth inning.
 
Gonzalez fields a grounder at first for an out, but the throw to home is late for the double play.

Bama gets on the board. Canes lead 4-1 in the fourth.
 
Ciscar gets through the fifth inning, not allowing any more runs.

He now has allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out four, walking three, up to 85 pitches.
 
Bama was able to get out of the 6th inning not allowing any runs, although Gonzalez walked and Fabio Peralta doubled.

Miami goes 1-2-3 in the top of the 7th as Heiberger replaces Quick on the mound. Quick pitched six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, six strikeouts, and allowed four walks; threw a season-high 108 pitches.
 
Ciscar has now retired the last eight batters as he executes a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th; on to the eighth.

Ciscar has pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out eight, and walking one; 97 total pitches.
 
