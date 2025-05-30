Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Alabama in first round of NCAA Tournament

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
- 6,232
- 710
- 113
The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed (31-24) will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (41-16) at 3:00 PM Eastern on Friday. Miami returns to college baseball’s championship tournament after last year’s 27-30 campaign that ended in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.
This marks Miami’s 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga.
No. 1 seed Southern Miss serves as the host for the double-elimination regional, and Ivy League champion Columbia (29-17) is the No. 4 seed.
Storylines
• The 2025 season marks the 81st season in the program's history and the second under the direction of head coach J.D. Arteaga.
• Arteaga, who is the program's all-time wins leader, played at Miami from 1994-97 before serving as an assistant for 21 years.
• The Miami Hurricanes are back in the NCAA postseason for the 50th time in program history, earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
• This marks the Hurricanes’ first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga. Miami is seeking its first trip to the Super Regionals since 2016 and aiming to advance past the regional round for the first time in seven years.
• From 1973 to 2016, the Miami Hurricanes made 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances – tied with Florida State for the longest streak in college baseball history.
• Sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award – reconginzing thenation's top baseball player.
• Miami Hurricanes junior shortstop Jake Ogden has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate shortstop.
• Dorian Gonzalez Jr. & Ogden combined for 50 double plays and a .968 average fielding percentage across 412 chances.
• Miami drove in 147 runs with two outs — that’s nearly 45% of total RBIs (330), highlighting their grind-it-out approach.
• Ogden reached base 42.2% of the time when leading off an inning – pace-setter mentality.
• Cuvet (First Team), Griffin Hugus (Second Team), and AJ Ciscar (All-Freshman Team) earned All-ACC recognition as announced by the ACC office on May 19
Cuvet, a Miami native ranked among the conference leadersin home runs (16), RBI (76), and slugging percentage(.707), leading the Hurricanes’ lineup throughout theyear.
