Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Louisville in Super Regional

Jun 7, 2022
Miami will face Louisville in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The first pitch set initially for 3 PM Eastern.

For the 13th time in program history, and the first since2016, the Miami Hurricanes are headed back to the NCAASuper Regionals after edging top-seeded Southern Miss,5-4, in a thrilling winner-take-all contest Monday night at Pete Taylor Park.

miami.rivals.com

Miami Baseball: Canes advance to Super Regionals for first time since 2016

Miami beats regional hosts Southern Miss in thrilling elimination game
miami.rivals.com miami.rivals.com



The 2025 season marks the 81st season in the program's history and the second under the direction of head coach J.D. Arteaga.

Arteaga, who is the program's all-time wins leader, played at Miami from 1994-97 before serving as an assistant for 21 years.

The Hurricanes are back in a Super Regional for the first time since 2016, seeking their first College World Series berth since 2016.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series against their ACC counterpart, 12-11, and hold a 7-6 advantage when playing in Louisville.

The NCAA Louisville Super Regional will be the 13th Super Regional appearance in the program's history, boasting an 18-11 overall record.

Sophomore slugger Daniel Cuvet enters the weekend with 81 RBI, the sixth-most in a season in program history.

Miami boasts three All-ACC selections: Daniel Cuvet (First Team), Griffin Hugus (Second Team), and AJ Ciscar (All-Freshman Team).

Three Hurricanes also earned a spot on the Hattiesburg All-Tournament Team. Cuvet was named MVP, Griffin Hugus for the pitcher, and Max Galvin for the outfield.

Ciscar and Hugus each earned wins in the Hattiesburg Regional, helping Miami outscore opponents 38-26 across five games.

The Canes’ offense erupted for 14 runs in a statement win over Columbia during the regional round.

Miami hit .311 as a team in Hattiesburg and mashed six home runs across the five-game stretch.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga is in his second season at the helm and has already led Miami back to the Super Regionals.

Miami’s last trip to a Super Regional was in Coral Gables at Mark Light Field, where the Hurricanes took down Boston College for their 25th College World Series appearance.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times—the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for the fifth-most all-time.
 
2025 TEAM LEADERS

Average: Cuvet (.379)
ERA (10+ IP): Ciscar (1.64)
Games Played: Ogden, Gonzalez Jr. (59)
Wins: Ciscar, Hugus (6)
Games Started: Ogden, Gonzalez, Jr. (59)
Losses: Hugus (7)
At Bats: Ogden (235)
Appearances: Fischer (28)
Runs: Ogden (62)
Starts: Hugus (16)
Hits: Ogden (81)
Complete Games: Hugus (2)
Doubles: Cuvet (19)
Saves: Walters (10)
Triples: T.Smith, Cuvet, Marsh (1)
Innings: Hugus (98.0)
Home Runs: Cuvet (17)
Hits Allowed: Hugus (79)
Runs Batted In: Cuvet (81)
Runs Allowed: Hugus (43)
Total Bases: Cuvet (153)
Earned Runs Allowed: Hugus (39)
Slugging: Cuvet (.715)
Walks: Hugus (33)
Walks: T. Smith, Cuvet (29)
Strikeouts: Hugus (94)
On-Base (15+ AB): Cuvet (.455)
Wild Pitches: Hugus (4)Steals:
Ogden (13-13)
B/AVG: Cleveland (.179)
 
Miami goes down quietly in the first inning. Max Galvin gets a hit and stole second, but a pop-up by Gonzalez ends the inning. Ogden and Cuvet struck out.
 
Ciscar with a scoreless first, allows a single but gets a strikeout, grounder and a liner to second to end the inning.
 
Louisville gets on the board first with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second.

Cardinals - 1, Hurricanes - 0
 
Now back-to-back innings with bases loaded with one out. A pitch hit Cuvet, Gonzalez doubled and Derek Williams walked.
 
Grounder back to Ciscar, but the throw to home is off allowing two runs to score. Next batter homers.

Louisville leads 7-1 in the bottom of the third.
 
After two more singles by Louisville, Ciscar's day is done.

Leaves the game, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking one, 41 total pitches.
 
After a pop-up out to shallow left, another pop up to deep right allows Louisville runner to tag and score.

Cardinals - 8, Hurricanes - 1, 4th inning.
 
Louisville pulls starter Forbes in the top of the sixth. Pitched 5.2 innings allowing one run on four hits, nine strikeouts, four walks, 107 pitches.

Cuts on the mound for the Cardinals
 
Dorn pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, 41 total pitches.

Jackson Cleveland is on the mound for Miami.
 
