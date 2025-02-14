Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Niagara

BenjaminRivals
Miami opens the 2025 baseball season Friday, host Niagara.
The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern.
Michael Torres drives in the first run of the season from the 9th spot with a single, drives in Marsh.
With a runner on third, Robert gets out of the inning with a grounder to second.The first double of the night given up by Robert in the top of the 4th to lead the inning.
Miami leads Niagara 4-0.Cuvet with an opportunity to drive in a run has runners on 1st and 3rd with two outs.
Miami leads Niagara 7-0.Bases loaded now for Bobby Marsh, who already is 2-2 on the evening.
Miami leads Niagara 7-0.
Marsh, 3-3 on the evening, hits a base hit to left and drives in two more runs.
1-2-3 inning for LumpkinNick Robert is done for the evening.
He pitched five innings on 79 pitches allowing one run, struck out four.
Reese Lumpkin on the mound for the Hurricanes in the 6th.
Lead-off double given up.AJ Ciscar on the mound for Miami now in the 7th inning.
Miami leads Niagara 14-2Lazaro Collera on the mound now for the Canes, 1 out, a man on second.