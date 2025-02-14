ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Niagara

Top-Ranked third baseman according to D-1 Baseball, Daniel Cuvet strikes out swinging in his first at bat of the season.
 
Canes get two on base with walks from Dorian Gonzalez and Max Galvin, but Derek Williams pops out to end the inning.
 
Miami leads Niagara 1-0.

Inning ends as Torres gets tagged trying to be aggressive on a pop-up tagging from first and gets tagged out at second.

Top of the third we go.
 
Miami leads Niagara 3-0

Marsh adds first and second RBIs of the night, driving home Gonzalez from third, and Derek Williams scored from first.

To the fourth, we go.
 
Miami leads Niagara 8-0

Hit by Tanner Smith goes through the legs of Niagara third baseman, Williams scored.

Another error by Niagara puts another run on the board for Miami. That's three errors in the inning.
 
Niagara changes pitchers as Baumgart takes over on the mound.

Starter Gage Wheaton pitched three innings giving up four hits and three earned runs.

Reliever Hurley retired two batters giving up 7 runs.
 
Miami leads Niagara 11-0

The Hurricanes have batted around here in the fourth with two outs as another error on a pop-out allows three more to score.
 
Miami leads Niagara 13-0 after four.

Dorian Gonzalez hits a single to add another run for Canes. Miami scores ten runs on six hits, two walks, and five errors.
 
Nick Robert is done for the evening.

He pitched five innings on 79 pitches allowing one run, struck out four.

Reese Lumpkin on the mound for the Hurricanes in the 6th.
 
