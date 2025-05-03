ADVERTISEMENT
Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. No. 13 NC State

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
All fours on the board as the score is tied at four at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

Daniel Cuvet has two home runs, the first was his first at bat and the second was in the bottom of the third, scoring Max Galvin both times.





Starting pitcher Griffin Hugus has pitched four innings allowing 7 hits, striking out three and walking one. He's at 67 pitches.

Miami turns a double play going into the bottom of the fourth.

Tanner Smith and Evan Taveras also got hits, giving the Canes six for the game. They are making contact with Cuvet and Galvin.
 
Jake Ogden steals home with the bases loaded. Canes take a 5-4 lead. On to the sixth, Hugus still on the mound for the Canes.

 
Miami leads 6-4 in the bottom of the 7th.

Cuvet adds another RBI to his night as he scores Ogden on a sac fly. He has five RBIs.
 
Hugus pitched 5.1 innings allowing four runs on eight hits, two walks, four strikeouts. Threw 83 pitches.

Alex Giroux and Carson Fisher came in relief to hold the Wolfpack to four runs.
 
