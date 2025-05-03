Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. No. 13 NC State

All fours on the board as the score is tied at four at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.



Daniel Cuvet has two home runs, the first was his first at bat and the second was in the bottom of the third, scoring Max Galvin both times.











Starting pitcher Griffin Hugus has pitched four innings allowing 7 hits, striking out three and walking one. He's at 67 pitches.



Miami turns a double play going into the bottom of the fourth.



Tanner Smith and Evan Taveras also got hits, giving the Canes six for the game. They are making contact with Cuvet and Galvin.