Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. No. 8 Florida Gators (Game 1)

A Jack Ogden RBI got Miami on the board first in the first inning, scored Cuvet.



Pitcher Nick Robert retired his first four batters before allowing the next four on base and walking in a run.

MIami would counter with another run on a wild pitch.

Before the top of the third Robert has three strikeouts and has allowed three hits.
 
Starting pitcher Nick Robert threw 82 pitches and pitched five innings allowing three runs on four hits and walked two, struck out seven.
 
Carson Fisher did not have a good outing in relief only getting one batter out and allowing the sac fly.

Ciscar on the mound now for the Hurricanes in the 7th.
 
Rob Evans inserted to the game at pitcher for Miami. Canes need one out to get out of the inning with a runner on third in the bottom of the 7th.
 
Evans done for the night for Miami. Pitched an inning, allowed two hits. Taken out of the game with two outs and a runner on 3rd.

DeRias on the mound for Miami.
 
Florida leads Miami 6-2 in the bottom of the 8th.

DeRias allows another run to score as the Gators get a base hit to center.
 
DeRias is able to get a fly out to center with the bases loaded to keep it a four-run game.

Miami is down to its last three outs.
 
Final: Florida defeats Miami 6-2

A fly out, ground out and strikeout retires Miami.

The all-time series is tied 135-135
 
