Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. No. 8 Florida Gators (Game 1)

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 5,669
-
- 691
-
- 113
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM Eastern
A Jack Ogden RBI got Miami on the board first in the first inning, scored Cuvet.
Pitcher Nick Robert retired his first four batters before allowing the next four on base and walking in a run.
MIami would counter with another run on a wild pitch.
Before the top of the third Robert has three strikeouts and has allowed three hits.
Florida leads Miami 3-2Score tied at 2.
Robert gives up a lead-off home run in the 3rd inning.
Florida leads Miami 5-2Rob Evans inserted to the game at pitcher for Miami. Canes need one out to get out of the inning with a runner on third in the bottom of the 7th.
Florida leads Miami 6-2 in the bottom of the 8th.Evans done for the night for Miami. Pitched an inning, allowed two hits. Taken out of the game with two outs and a runner on 3rd.
DeRias on the mound for Miami.