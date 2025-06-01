Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Southern Miss in NCAA Tournament

BenjaminRivals
After two straight wins in the NCAA Tournament (Hattiesburg Regional), the Miami Hurricanes will attempt to go three for three as they face regional hosts Southern Miss.
The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed in the regional, defeated No. 2 seed Alabama 5-3 in game one and No. 4 seed Columbia 14-1 in game two.
