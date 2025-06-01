ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Southern Miss in NCAA Tournament

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
After two straight wins in the NCAA Tournament (Hattiesburg Regional), the Miami Hurricanes will attempt to go three for three as they face regional hosts Southern Miss.

The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed in the regional, defeated No. 2 seed Alabama 5-3 in game one and No. 4 seed Columbia 14-1 in game two.
 
Tate Derias (2-2), 3.98 ERA, is on the mound for the Hurricanes.

Southern Miss swings at the first pitch and gains a base hit single to left.
 
Southern Miss gets on the board first with a single, and a near double play almost ended the inning for the Hurricanes, but Southern Miss, with runners at the corners, scores another with another single.

Southern Miss leads Miami 2-0
 
Southern Miss has now batted around in the opening frame as another hit scores one more.

Eagles - 5, Hurricanes - 0
 
Starting Pitcher Derias' nightmare start continues as Southern Miss hits a three-run home run to blow the game open in the 1st inning.

Derias pulled after allowing nine runs on seven hits and got two outs.

Southern Miss leads Miami 9-0
 
Tanner Smith hits a solo home run to get the Canes on the board in the second inning.

Southern Miss leads Miami 10-1
 
Dorn, now up to 50 total pitches, gets out of the third without allowing a run. He's allowed one run on two hits, striking out two and walking two.
 
Jake Ogden hits a two-run double to add two runs for the Hurricanes. Torres follows Ogden with a single that drives in Gonzalez.

Southern Miss leads Miami 10-4 in the 5th.
 
Jackson Cleveland on the mound for the Hurricanes.
Jake Ogden hits a two-run double to add two runs for the Hurricanes. Torres follows Ogden with a single that drives in Gonzalez.

Southern Miss leads Miami 10-4 in the 5th.
Ogden scored the fifth run for the Hurricanes as Gonzalez grounded out in the 5th.
 
Southern Miss adds more runs to its total as the Eagles hit a two-run home run in the 7th inning.

Eagles lead Hurricanes 12-5.
 
Jackson Cleveland came in after Dorn, pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit, struck out three, and walked one (45 total pitches).
 
Alex Giroux faced two batters and gave up the home run, and got one out.

Michael Fernandez is on the mound for the Hurricanes in the top of the 8th.
 
