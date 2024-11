HALFTIME: Miami trails Drake 36-27



Miami is keeping this one within striking distance, but Drake has all the energy. The Bulldogs have his three alley-oops and continue to dominate the paint.



Drake is shooting 48 percent from the field and continues to get open shots against the Miami defense. Miami is shooting 30 percent from the field.



The story is rebounding(20) and paint points (22) for Drake. Miami does not have a presence defensively inside and communication has been atrocious on the defensive end.



Drake moves the ball around well and assists (Drake - 8, Miami - 3).



The Bulldogs could be up by more if they hit more shots from the field (Drake - 2-11 from 3-point range, Miami - 4-10 from 3-point range).



Nijel Pack (1-5 from the field) leads Miami in scoring (7 points) and assists with 2. Matthew Cleveland and Brandon Johnson are tied for the lead in rebounding with three apiece