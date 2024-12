HALFTIME: Tennessee leads Miami 38-25



Vols go on a 14-0 run to end the half as Miami struggled to score toward the end of the half, going scoreless in the last 7:22.



Intensity from the Vols seemed to increase greatly as the half progressed.



Miami is shooting 9-27 (33.3) from the field and 6-18 (33.3) from three.



Matthew Cleveland leads all scorers with 7 points. Lynn Kidd leads the Canes with six rebounds.



Tennessee outscoring Miami in points off of turnovers 8-3. Turnovers - Miami - 8, Tennessee - 4