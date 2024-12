Miami leads Presbyterian 30-20 with about 7 minutes left in the first half.



It was a back-and-forth battle at first, but Miami is started to pull away and is maintaining a lead.



Lynn Kidd is having an impressive day working the inside game. He has 12 points (4-4 shooting) and has 7 rebounds and 2 assists.



Miami shooting great from the field at 64 percent.



Canes with 20 paint points to Presbyterian's 10.