Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. VCU

FINAL: Miami loses third straight in Charleston, falling to VCU 77-70



VCU led by as many as 16 points.



Lynn Kidd led the Hurricanes with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Canes shot 37.9 from the field and 26.1 from three-point range.



Brandon Johnson had 12 rebounds to lead Miami.



Miami could not establish a defensive presence, allowing VCU to shoot 50.9 percent from the field and 35.7 from three-point range.



Joe Bamisile of VCU scored 22 points.



Miami was able to get it down to single digits with under a minute to go but missed free throws, shots, and rebounds, which doomed the Canes.



Miami leaves the Charleston Classic without ever leading.