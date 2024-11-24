Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. VCU

FINAL: Miami loses third straight in Charleston, falling to VCU 77-70
VCU led by as many as 16 points.
Lynn Kidd led the Hurricanes with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Canes shot 37.9 from the field and 26.1 from three-point range.
Brandon Johnson had 12 rebounds to lead Miami.
Miami could not establish a defensive presence, allowing VCU to shoot 50.9 percent from the field and 35.7 from three-point range.
Joe Bamisile of VCU scored 22 points.
Miami was able to get it down to single digits with under a minute to go but missed free throws, shots, and rebounds, which doomed the Canes.
Miami leaves the Charleston Classic without ever leading.