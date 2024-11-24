ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. VCU

Miami trails VCU 28-21, 7:30 left in the first half.

Miami has started this game which much better ball movement from the last two games but defensively the Hurrianes still cannot prevent the influx of paint points.

Divine Ugochukwu leads the Canes with 5 points as Larranaga is going much deeper into his bench early than the last two games.

Miami has started with good field goal percentage from the field 7-17 (41.2 %).

VCU shooting 55 percent.
 
VCU leads 39-26, 3:44 left.

VCU went on a 10-0 run to extend the lead.

Joe Bamisile of VCU has been hot from three hitting 4-6 from distance.
 
HALFTIME: Miami trails VCU 42-33.

Miami has not figured it our defensively. VCU is shooting 51.6 from the field and 47.1 from three.

VCU out-assisting Miami 12-7 but matching Miami in paint points 10-10.

Canes also being out-rebounded 19-14.
 
Miami trails VCU 72-56 with 4:35 to go in the game.

Miami is unable hit threes to keep this game close. Canes are shooting 27.8 percent from three while VCU is shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

Miami getting out-scored in the paint 28-20 and out-rebounded 31-24.
 
FINAL: Miami loses third straight in Charleston, falling to VCU 77-70

VCU led by as many as 16 points.

Lynn Kidd led the Hurricanes with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Canes shot 37.9 from the field and 26.1 from three-point range.

Brandon Johnson had 12 rebounds to lead Miami.

Miami could not establish a defensive presence, allowing VCU to shoot 50.9 percent from the field and 35.7 from three-point range.

Joe Bamisile of VCU scored 22 points.

Miami was able to get it down to single digits with under a minute to go but missed free throws, shots, and rebounds, which doomed the Canes.

Miami leaves the Charleston Classic without ever leading.
 
