Live Game Thread: Miami Football vs. Cal

Live Updates and Analysis here!
Share your thoughts on the game here!
Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM Eastern on Saturday
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of California game
Coordinators Dawson and Guidry media availability
miami.rivals.com
Video: Borregales, Mauigoa, Bryant, and Arroyo prepare for Cal trip
Players talk with media ahead of week six matchup against the Cal Bears
miami.rivals.com
Video: Ward, Restrepo, Mauigoa, and Powell prepare for trip to Cal
Players talk with media ahead of week six matchup against the Cal Bears
miami.rivals.com
Miami Football: Canes making adjustments before long trip to California
Miami coaching staff is looking to make the necessary adjustments vs. Cal
miami.rivals.com
Miami Football: Malik Bryant excelling at edge in year two
Sophomore edge rusher making the most of his opportunities
miami.rivals.com
Miami Football: Kicker Andy Borregales is ready for the big moment
Clutch kicking by the Miami could be critical down the stretch
miami.rivals.com
Miami vs. Cal Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. California. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
miami.rivals.com
Miami Football 2024 Season Preview: California
Miami should be able to handle longest road trip of the season
n.rivals.com
