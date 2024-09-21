Live Game Thread: Miami Football vs. USF

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,628
-
- 668
-
- 113
Junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe making a significant impact for Miami
Local linebacker has been a steady force for the Hurricanes this season
miami.rivals.com
Miami Football: Elijah Arroyo highlights deep tight end room
Tight end room exceeding production from the prior year
miami.rivals.com
Miami vs. USF Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. USF. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
miami.rivals.com
No. 8 Miami plays its week four game on the road in Tampa, FL, as they face USF.
Share your thoughts here before, during, and after the game.