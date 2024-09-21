Live Game Thread: Miami Football vs. USF

Junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe making a significant impact for Miami Local linebacker has been a steady force for the Hurricanes this season

Miami Football: Elijah Arroyo highlights deep tight end room Tight end room exceeding production from the prior year

Miami vs. USF Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. USF. Plus TV, Odds, and Info

Game Prediction: Miami vs. USF Prediction for Miami-South Florida

No. 8 Miami plays its week four game on the road in Tampa, FL, as they face USF.Share your thoughts here before, during, and after the game.