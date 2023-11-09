ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Women's BB - Miami Vs. Jacksonville

Miami opens its season Thursday morning against Jacksonville.

Live updates and analysis here. Tip is at 11 AM eastern.
 
Miami leads Jacksonville 17-13 after the first quarter.

It's been an up-and-down game. Jacksonville is finding ways to score with Saniyah Craig leading the Dolphins.

Miami has balanced scoring with six players scoring.

Lazaria Spearman can be a difference maker for this team from what we've seen so far. She was able to score close to the basket as well as from deep hitting a three-pointer.

She has 7 points on 3-5 shooting.
 
The Hurricanes are blowing it open in this second quarter. Miam has 16 points off of turnovers to Jacksonville's five.

Spearman continues a stellar start to her season. She's got 12 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Miami leads 38-25.
 
HALFTIME: Miami leads 38-25

Lashae Dwyer has really come on toward the end of the first half scoring a flurry of buckets including hitting one from deep. She's 5-10 from the field and has played the most minutes in 17.

Spearman leads all scorers with 12 points followed by Dwyer with 11. Both are tied for the lead in rebounds with 4.

Jacksonville is actually shooting better from the floor (50% to 43%), but Miami's defense has been the difference causing 14 turnovers.

Miami has seven steals and 26 points in the paint.
 
Jasmyne Roberts is starting to take over in this one scoring from a variety of spots on the court. She's 5-7 from the field and has helped the Hurricanes open up a 51-29 lead over Jacksonville in the 3rd quarter.

Roberts has 11 points, and seven rebounds.
 
Miami leads 55-31 at the end of the third quarter. Spearman and Dwyer lead all scorers with 13.

Miami could be up by much more if they would hit more three-point attempts (4-20).

Miami continues to dominate in the paint (36-24) and in turnovers (22-10).

Miami has outscored Jacksonville 25-5 in points off of turnovers.
 
Lemah Hylton is a newcomer to watch. In the second half she has really shown a variety of skills. She has 14 points on 6-8 shooting, including hitting 2-4 from three.
 
FINAL: Miami defeats Jacksonville 81-53.

Jasmyne Roberts and Lemyah Hylton leads all scorers with 14 points. Roberts also led in rebounds with seven. Sha Day-Wilson led in assists with nine.

Lashae Dwyer and Lazaria Spearman had 13 points apiece.

Miami improved in its three-point shooting in the second half, finishing with a 32.2 percentage.

The Hurricanes ended up with the edge in field goal percentage 46-42.

The difference was the turnover margin (25-11) as Miami forced 30 points from turnovers.

This is a very talented team, top to bottom. Arguably better than the team that made the historic Elite Eight run last year. Canes have so many players that get their shot and create (Roberts, Williams, Dwyer, Hylton, and Spearman).

Multiple players can shoot it from deep with Roberts, Hylton Ally Stedman all hitting two three-pointers in this contest. Spearman, Day-Wilson, Williams, and Dwyer all hit from downtown.

Rebounding also seems to be a group effort with five players with four or more against JU.

This team will be a force in the ACC this season.
 
