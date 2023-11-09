Live Game Thread: Women's BB - Miami Vs. Jacksonville

FINAL: Miami defeats Jacksonville 81-53.



Jasmyne Roberts and Lemyah Hylton leads all scorers with 14 points. Roberts also led in rebounds with seven. Sha Day-Wilson led in assists with nine.



Lashae Dwyer and Lazaria Spearman had 13 points apiece.



Miami improved in its three-point shooting in the second half, finishing with a 32.2 percentage.



The Hurricanes ended up with the edge in field goal percentage 46-42.



The difference was the turnover margin (25-11) as Miami forced 30 points from turnovers.



This is a very talented team, top to bottom. Arguably better than the team that made the historic Elite Eight run last year. Canes have so many players that get their shot and create (Roberts, Williams, Dwyer, Hylton, and Spearman).



Multiple players can shoot it from deep with Roberts, Hylton Ally Stedman all hitting two three-pointers in this contest. Spearman, Day-Wilson, Williams, and Dwyer all hit from downtown.



Rebounding also seems to be a group effort with five players with four or more against JU.



This team will be a force in the ACC this season.