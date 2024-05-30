Local four-star 2025 DB down to two schools

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
Four-star cornerback Chris Ewald is down to Miami and Georgia as his final two schools.
The local DB recently updated his recruitment with four favorites, but now his recruitment has narrowed down even further.
Miami is still the presumed favorite going into his official visits.
Ewald will visit Georgia this weekend and Miami on June 14th.
Ewald has a commitment date set for June 27th.
