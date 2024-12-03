Mario Cristobal makes case for Miami to make College Football Playoff

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal made appearances on local radio (560 WQAM) and ESPN to make a case for Miami to make the college football playoff.



"We won 10 games this year and not many teams have," Cristobal said in his weekly appearance on WQAM, the Hurricanes' flagship station. "And in our losses, those losses came down to one possession. That's a very different résumé than the 9-3 teams'."



"The awards should go to the teams that are actually winning the games, not the ones that are politicking themselves out of losses," Cristobal said.



"Go to the facts," Cristobal said. "Award football teams for winning football games."











Should Miami be in given its resume?