ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Cristobal makes case for Miami to make College Football Playoff

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
5,125
685
113
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal made appearances on local radio (560 WQAM) and ESPN to make a case for Miami to make the college football playoff.

"We won 10 games this year and not many teams have," Cristobal said in his weekly appearance on WQAM, the Hurricanes' flagship station. "And in our losses, those losses came down to one possession. That's a very different résumé than the 9-3 teams'."

"The awards should go to the teams that are actually winning the games, not the ones that are politicking themselves out of losses," Cristobal said.

"Go to the facts," Cristobal said. "Award football teams for winning football games."





Should Miami be in given its resume?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked sixth in the latest college football playoff ranking

Replies
0
Views
229
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked 8th in the third College Football Playoff Rankings

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked 4th in the first College Football Rankings

Replies
0
Views
708
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections after week 14: Miami projected to make playoffs despite losses?

Replies
2
Views
668
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 12

Replies
0
Views
766
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back