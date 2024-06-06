ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Baseball: Freshman phenom Daniel Cuvet expected to stay with Miami

Despite many other players expected to transfer from the program, Freshman standout Daniel Cuvet will likely stay with the Miami baseball program.

Cuvet broke Miami's freshman home run record with 24, passing Pat Burrell's 1996 mark, and coming one RBI shy of tying Ryan Braun's record in 2003. He slashed.351/.429/.736 with 15 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases. His 170 total bases rank eighth on Miami's single-season list.

Cuvet is set to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League, which begins June 15, with the Brewster Whitecaps until he tries out for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on June 26-27.

Cuvet has two years of eligibility left.
 
