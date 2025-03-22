ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Basketball: Players to enter the transfer portal

List of notable players to enter transfer portal:


The freshman averaged 7.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists


The freshman average 5.9 points, one rebound, and 0.9 assists


In two seasons, Djobet averaged 3.95 points, 2.1 rebounds, and .65 assists per game.


In one season with Miami Huie averaged 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.1 assists
 
