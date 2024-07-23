Miami Basketball: Preseason Practice (7/23/24)

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
- 4,262
- 649
- 113
Miami held an open practice in its practice facility Tuesday afternoon.
Here are some observations:
Five-star Jalil Bethea (6'4" 170 pounds) is very smooth with the basketball in his hands. He sees the court very well and often attempts no-look passes that connect with precision. He also showed the ability to score at a high level by taking and making mid-range shots and three-pointers in practice and game-simulated situations. He had a massive dunk driving down the lane. Looks every bit of a five-star and I can see the freshman starting for the Hurricanes in game one.
The other freshman looked solid as Austin Swartz (6'4" 185 pounds) showed a great ability to finish at the rim in transition, making contested baskets. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (6'7" 200 pounds) took several three-point shots in game situations and made the majority of his attempts. I came away feeling that he is highly underrated and should be in the eight-deep rotation this season.
Lynn Kidd (6'10" 235 pounds) will play a big role for this team going forward. He is faced with the task of essentially replacing Norchad Omier (transferred to Baylor) but seems to be more polished offensively than his predecessor. Several times he got into the paint and was able to make shots in the paint despite heavy contact. Kidd was great in the pick-and-roll often getting passes for his teammates for dunks.
The three returners Nijel Pack (6'0" 185 pounds), Matthew Cleveland (6'7" 208 pounds), and Paul Djobet (6'7" 195 pounds) were all solid and what you would expect from players familiar with the system. Pack made some nice shots in the mid-range and from deep per usual. Djobet was aggressive in getting into the paint and made a couple of shots, but didn't turn the ball over. Cleveland had some moments including a massive dunk where he drove into the lane.
Jalen Blackmon (6'3" 180 pounds) defended well and should see plenty of minutes because of his defensive prowess.
Brandon Johnson (6'8" 210 pounds), and AJ Staton-McCray (6'5" 195 pounds) didn't make any wow plays during practice but the potential is certainly there for both to contribute in a big way at the wing position.
Overall, Miami is a bigger team that should be able to play in a variety of ways with Yussif Basa-Ama (6'8" 195 pounds) and Kiree Huie (6'9" 220) showing that they can be rim protectors if needed.
Concerns
Miami has a ton of players who play shooting guard and small forward but the four and five positions seem to be limited to Kidd, Basa-Ama, and Huie. An injury to Kidd would significantly hurt Miami's depth inside.
There is also a question as to who will be the backup point guard. I'm assuming that Bethea will start here but will Pack come off the bench or star at the two-guard position? Or will Pack start at the one? Pack at the two will limit the Hurricanes in size and defensively, so something to watch is certainly who will be the quarterback of the second unit.
