Miami commits/targets move up/down in Rivals250

- Jun 7, 2022
- 6,094
- 703
- 113
Rivals recently updated its 2026 and 2027 Rivals250.
2026 Prospects
Commits
Jordan Campbell moves up six spots (67th)
Jontavius Wyman moved down one spot (83rd)
Jaelen Waters moves down three spots (99th)
RB Javion Mallory moves down five spots (221st)
Targets
WR Tristen Keys moves up two spots (5th)
RB Derrek Cooper remains the 12th-ranked prospect
OL Lamar Brown remains as 25th ranked prospect
DL Daverin Deuce Geralds moves up two spots (34th)
WR Vance Spafford moves up one spot (40th)
ATH Jalen Lott moves down one spot (49th)
DE Tyson Bacon moves down one spot (58th)
DE Bryce Perry Wright remains the 60th-ranked prospect (60th)
