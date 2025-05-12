ADVERTISEMENT

Miami commits/targets move up/down in Rivals250

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
Rivals recently updated its 2026 and 2027 Rivals250.

Here

2026 Prospects

Commits

Jordan Campbell moves up six spots (67th)


Jontavius Wyman moved down one spot (83rd)


Jaelen Waters moves down three spots (99th)


RB Javion Mallory moves down five spots (221st)


Targets

WR Tristen Keys moves up two spots (5th)


RB Derrek Cooper remains the 12th-ranked prospect


OL Lamar Brown remains as 25th ranked prospect


DL Daverin Deuce Geralds moves up two spots (34th)


WR Vance Spafford moves up one spot (40th)


ATH Jalen Lott moves down one spot (49th)


DE Tyson Bacon moves down one spot (58th)


DE Bryce Perry Wright remains the 60th-ranked prospect (60th)

 
