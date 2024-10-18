Miami hires new president Joe Echevarria

BenjaminRivals
To the University of Miami Community,
We are thrilled to announce that earlier today, the Board of Trustees, in consultation with our deans, faculty representatives, and student leaders, unanimously appointed Joe Echevarria as the seventh president of the University of Miami. This decision, shaped by input from stakeholders across our campuses and community over the past four months, comes at a pivotal moment for higher education, our nation, Miami, and our University.
Nearly a century ago, our founders envisioned an institution that would not only nurture intellectual and cultural growth but also contribute to the rise of a world-class city. The University of Miami has consistently fulfilled this vision. As we prepare to welcome thousands of alumni back to campus for Homecoming next week, it is only fitting that the person chosen to lead us into our next chapter embodies our mission—a life transformed by the U.
Fifty years ago, Joe began his journey here as an aspiring young student from the Bronx, and as he often emphasizes, his path to leadership would not have been possible without the profound influence the University has had on his life.
Joe Echevarria is a seasoned and proven leader. His remarkable achievements as a chief executive, first in the private sector and over the past six years in service to our mission, speak for themselves. His deep commitment to his alma mater and his unwavering passion for the work our dedicated faculty and staff perform every day are unparalleled.
Joe knows and understands complex institutions. Joe’s vast experience in managing complexity is evident from his 36 years at Deloitte LLP, a global provider of professional services, where he led tens of thousands of professionals in more than 100 cities across five continents and multiple industries. Here at the U, he has immersed himself in our academic environment, working closely with faculty and academic leaders, diving deep into our processes, and empowering the teams closest to our mission to strive for excellence.
Joe’s unwavering dedication to advancing our academic excellence is unmistakable. In his role as CEO of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System, he swiftly recognized the critical need to prioritize and empower the professionals who care for our patients, fuel innovation, and shape the next generation of healthcare leaders. As both CEO and Acting President, Joe has been a steadfast advocate for transparency and a strong champion of honoring and supporting our academic faculty. By implementing a forward-thinking model that optimizes resources, he ensures that initiatives and faculty are empowered to continue delivering the exceptional education and research worthy of our standing in the prestigious Association of American Universities.
Joe is a ’Cane through and through. He embodies our mission and stands with our teams—in classrooms, clinics, labs, and on fields of competition worldwide. His personal journey has been intertwined with the U since the day he first stepped foot on campus 50 years ago.
The decision to appoint Joe was unanimously endorsed by the Board of Trustees, with strong support from our faculty leadership and the broader University community. In an era where the value of higher education is frequently challenged, we are confident that the University of Miami is uniquely positioned to continue its leadership.
The role of a university president has never been more critical. Leadership matters, and it requires unwavering dedication to the institution, the ability to ask tough questions, make difficult decisions, navigate uncertainty, attract and retain top talent, and relentlessly pursue operational and academic excellence.
Joe embodies these qualities in abundance. He is a proven leader, and we are fortunate that he has agreed to serve his alma mater with clarity, conviction, and a deep sense of commitment.
Please join me in extending our gratitude to the consultative committee for their outstanding work and guidance during this transition. Let us also congratulate Joe on his new role. We are confident that, under his steady leadership, the U will continue its journey toward excellence and continuous improvement.
With confidence in our shared future,
Manny Kadre
Chair, Board of Trustees
University of Miami
