Curtis Givens visiting Miami. He averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in one season at LSU.The former four-star out of Monteverde Academy, FL High School. Givens was the 17th-ranked point guard from the 2024 class.Maryland, Ole Miss, Memphis, Iowa, USC, Georgia, Villanova, Wake Forest, BYU and West Virginia also interested in the transfer from LSU.