Miami Hurricanes at the 2025 NFL Combine

Jun 7, 2022
Day one of the NFL combine featured linebackers and defensive linemen.

Miami's participants at these positions were LB Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa (4.6) and DE Tyler Baron (4.62), the two finished 15th and 16th among 40-yard dash participants.







Mauigoa finished 7th in the 10-yard split (1.56). Baron finished 19th (1.61).

Baron finished 16th in the vertical jump (35.5), while Mauigoa finished 19th (35).

Baron tied for 15th in the broad jump and Mauigoa (10'1")

Mauigoa was 7th-best in the 3-cone drill (7.15). Baron did not participate.



Mauigoa had the second-best mark in the 20-yard shuttle (4.24). Baron did not participate.



Baron completed 19 reps on the bench, good for second-worst among defensive ends.

 
