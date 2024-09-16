ADVERTISEMENT

Miami ranked 6th in ESPN's Power Rankings after week 3

Miami remains ranked 6th in ESPN's power rankings

Previous ranking: 6
sw_ye_40.png


It was another dominant effort for the Hurricanes in a 62-0 win over Ball State. In three games to open the season, Miami has outscored its opponents 159-26, and quarterback Cam Ward has been a big reason why. Against Ball State, Miami rolled up a school record 750 yards of offense.

Ward had 346 of those yards and a career high five touchdown passes in an FBS game. Ward is now the first Miami quarterback to begin a season with three straight 300-yard passing games. Up next is a trip to Tampa to play South Florida, which put a scare into Alabama over three quarters before ultimately losing. Will this be a test for Miami, or will the Canes keep rolling? -- Andrea Adelson

5. Ohio State, 4. Tennessee, 3. Alabama, 2. Georgia, and 1. Texas is ranking ahead of the Hurricanes.
 
