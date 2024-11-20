Miami ranked 8th in the third College Football Playoff Rankings

BenjaminRivals
Miami moves up one spot to 8th in the latest college football playoff rankings.
Despite being ranked 8th, the Hurricanes still would receive a first-round bye because it is the third highest-ranked conference champion.
Miami needs to win both of its remaining regular-season games against Wake Forest and Syracuse to advance to the ACC Championship game.
Should Miami make it to the ACC title game, they would face SMU or Clemson.
Thoughts?
