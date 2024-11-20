ADVERTISEMENT

Miami ranked 8th in the third College Football Playoff Rankings

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
5,007
681
113
Miami moves up one spot to 8th in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Despite being ranked 8th, the Hurricanes still would receive a first-round bye because it is the third highest-ranked conference champion.

Miami needs to win both of its remaining regular-season games against Wake Forest and Syracuse to advance to the ACC Championship game.

Should Miami make it to the ACC title game, they would face SMU or Clemson.





Thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked 4th in the first College Football Rankings

Replies
0
Views
508
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked 9th in second CFP Poll

Replies
0
Views
321
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 12

Replies
0
Views
262
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 11

Replies
0
Views
587
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 10

Replies
0
Views
584
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back