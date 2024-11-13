ADVERTISEMENT

Miami ranked 9th in second CFP Poll

The Miami Hurricanes checked in at No. 9 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

Miami (9-1) was seeded fourth as a projected conference champion.

The Hurricanes were ranked 12th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Following an open week, Miami wraps up its home slate against Wake Forest on Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.
 
