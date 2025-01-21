ADVERTISEMENT

Miami ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 for 2025

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
5,435
691
113
Miami made an appearance in ESPN's way too early top 25.

i

23. Miami Hurricanes

2024 record: 10-3, 6-2 ACC

Top returning players: RB Mark Fletcher Jr., RB Jordan Lyle, OT Markel Bell, G Matthew McCoy, DE Rueben Bain Jr., CB OJ Frederique Jr., OT Francis Mauigoa

Key losses: QB Cam Ward, OT Jalen Rivers, WR Xavier Restrepo, WR Jacolby George, WR Isaiah Horton, RB Damien Martinez, TE Elijah Arroyo, LB Francisco Mauigoa, DE Tyler Baron, DL Simeon Barrow Jr., DB Mishael Powell

2025 outlook: The Hurricanes will have to replace much of the core that looked loaded for bear in 2024 but came up short again with a late-season loss at Syracuse. Ward, a Heisman Trophy finalist, won't be easily replaced. Miami is banking on former Georgia starter Carson Beck fully recovering from surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. He isn't expected to resume throwing until sometime this spring. The Hurricanes will have to restock their receiver room after the top six pass catchers from 2024 left, but they did get CJ Daniels (LSU), one of the top wideouts in the portal. The Hurricanes have also brought in cornerbacks Charles Brantley (Michigan State), Emmanuel Karnley (Arizona) and Ethan O'Connor (Washington State) and safety Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State) to improve a porous secondary. Miami coach Mario Cristobal fired defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and replaced him with Minnesota's Corey Hetherman.



Other ACC teams Clemson (7th), Louisville (20th), and SMU (15th) appeared in poll.

Rival Florida ranked 18th.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Cam Ward is projected as the number one pick for the 2025 NFL Draft

Replies
0
Views
695
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami projected as favorite to land Georgia transfer Carson Beck

Replies
0
Views
782
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

NFL Mock Draft has Cam Ward selected in top five

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Mid-season 2025 NFL Draft Board

Replies
0
Views
3K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders battling for No. 1 QB taken in 2025 NFL Draft

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back