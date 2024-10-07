ADVERTISEMENT

Miami ranked in top ten in ESPN Power Rankings after week 6

ESPN released its power rankings after week six, and the Hurricanes remain in the top ten.

Previous ranking: 6
sw_ye_40.png


The Hurricanes erased a 25-point second-half deficit to beat Cal 39-38, as quarterback Cam Ward was spectacular down the stretch. However, it would be hard to look at their 6-0 record without thinking about how the officiating played a role the past two weeks, with controversial late-game decisions both working out in their favor.

If the Hail Mary decision against Virginia Tech doesn't get flipped and Miami is called for targeting, this exact same team would almost certainly be 4-2. But it didn't, and it's not. So, now Miami heads into the back side of the schedule undefeated and in great position to reach the playoff, either as the ACC champ or an at-large team. -- Kyle Bonagura.

There has been much talk about officiating when it comes to the Miami Hurricanes.

Do you think the refs are helping Miami? lol
 
