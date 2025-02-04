ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Hurricanes to attend 2025 NFL Combine

Miami will have several players representing the school at the NFL Combine.

QB Cam Ward
RB Damien Martinez
WR Xavier Restrepo
WR Jacolby George
WR Sam Brown
TE Elijah Arroyo
OL Jalen Rivers
DL Tyler Baron
LB Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa
K Andy Borregales

All attendees participated in either the senior bowl or the shrine bowl.


 
