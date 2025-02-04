Multiple Hurricanes to attend 2025 NFL Combine

Miami will have several players representing the school at the NFL Combine.



QB Cam Ward

RB Damien Martinez

WR Xavier Restrepo

WR Jacolby George

WR Sam Brown

TE Elijah Arroyo

OL Jalen Rivers

DL Tyler Baron

LB Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa

K Andy Borregales



All attendees participated in either the senior bowl or the shrine bowl.





