PFF names Carson Beck a top-ten quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft

Jun 7, 2022
www.pff.com

10 quarterbacks to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

Although this year's NFL draft just wrapped up, it's never too early to start scouting next year's quarterback prospects, including Texas' Arch Manning.
Carson Beck, Miami (FL)

After entering 2024 as our top-ranked quarterback in the country, Beck disappointed in his final year at Georgia before transferring to Miami (FL). The redshirt senior’s 20 turnover-worthy plays this past season were tied for the sixth most in the country. As that number would indicate, he often forced throws due to the Bulldogs’ underwhelming receiving corps. Georgia’s 31 drops on the season were tied for the second most in the Power Four.

Beck still performed at a solid level, all things considered (80.2 PFF passing grade in 2024). His 90.9 PFF overall grade since 2023 is also the second-best mark of any returning FBS quarterback. Beck is hoping he can find similar success to Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans after a standout campaign at Miami.


The other quarterbacks named were Arch Manning from Texas, Cade Klubnik from Clemson, Drew Allar from Penn State, Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, Sam Leavitt from Arizona State, Lanorris Sellers from South Carolina, Nico Iamaleava from UCLA, Taylor Green from Arkansas and Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.
 
