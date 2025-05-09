ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PFF names Miami Francis Mauigoa as an offensive line prospect to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
6,076
702
113


Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns surrendered on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Mauigoa’s 71.4 PFF run-blocking grade since 2023 also ties for fourth among ACC tackles. He still needs to refine his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kayden Proctor of Alabama, Spencer Fano of Utah, Jake Slaughter of Florida, Armaj Reed-Adams of Texas A&M, Isaiah World of Oregon, Gennings Dunker of Iowa, Iapani Laloulu of Oregon, Caleb Lomu of Utah and Logan Jones of Iowa were the other O-Linemen mentioned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

PFF names Carson Beck a top-ten quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft

Replies
0
Views
757
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Pro Football Focus Scouting Reports: PFF believes that former Miami WR Xavier Restrepo will succeed in the NFL

Replies
5
Views
858
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Intel from first spring scrimmage

Replies
2
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Ward considered top QB in NFL Draft, according to ESPN expert

Replies
0
Views
987
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 for 2025

Replies
0
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back