PFF names Miami Francis Mauigoa as an offensive line prospect to know for the 2026 NFL Draft





Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns surrendered on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.



Mauigoa’s 71.4 PFF run-blocking grade since 2023 also ties for fourth among ACC tackles. He still needs to refine his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Kayden Proctor of Alabama, Spencer Fano of Utah, Jake Slaughter of Florida, Armaj Reed-Adams of Texas A&M, Isaiah World of Oregon, Gennings Dunker of Iowa, Iapani Laloulu of Oregon, Caleb Lomu of Utah and Logan Jones of Iowa were the other O-Linemen mentioned.