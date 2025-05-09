ADVERTISEMENT
PFF names Rueben Bain Jr. as a defensive lineman to know for the 2026 NFL Draft

Jun 7, 2022
A calf injury kept Bain from making significant strides in his sophomore year, but he still deserves a spot on this list for his body of work.

Bain’s 73 pressures since 2023 are the third most among returning Power Four edge defenders, and his 16.9% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth. His 82.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season also placed fourth among the same group. Bain can line up anywhere on the defensive line at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds and should remind many why he’s a first-round-caliber talent now that he’s fully healthy.

T.J. Parker of Clemson, Peter Woods of Clemson, Keldric Faulk of Auburn, L.T. Overton of Alabama, Caleb Banks of Florida, Dani Dennis-Sutton of Penn State, Tyreak Sapp of Florida, Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon, and Christen Miller of Georgia were also listed.
 
