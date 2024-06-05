ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Focus is High on the Hurricanes Going into the 2024 Season

Miami continues to get high praise from the mega statistical website Pro Football Focus.

Based on statistics and the talent acquired via the transfer portal and recruiting (8th and 5th ranked classes), Miami should, at the very least, contend for a playoff spot, bearing injuries and mistakes.

If Miami underachieves, it will not be because the Hurricanes lack talent. Miami's talent should allow it to compete with the top ten teams in the country.











 
