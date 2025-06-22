Recruiting Notebook: Final June Official Visit Weekend

Updates on several recruits' reactions to Miami's final official visit weekend of June.The visit to Miami went very, very well for Charles, as he continues to feel like a priority for the Hurricanes staff.Says he "loves it here" and "definitely can see himself playing as a Miami Hurricane."They brought his family to the visit, which Charles greatly appreciated.Charles bonded with DC Corey Hetherman and feels he can fit into his scheme. Hosted by Miami D-End Booker Pickett.Missouri, Florida, and Florida State are among the other schools still contending."Family-oriented" and most consistent are the factors that separate Miami from its contenders. Additionally, being coached by Jason Taylor is what stands out to the four-star.I put in a futurecast for Miami to land Charles.Congdon remains locked in with Miami and has shut down his recruitment. He does not plan to take any other visits, except for game-day visits in Miami.Other schools have not reached out to try to flip him.Deryc Plazz was Congdon's player host and says the coaching staff and everyone involved make it feel like family.Congdon has connected with all of his Miami classmates on the offensive line and continues to bond with his future teammates.The standout from IMG said he feels more and more comfortable with defensive scheme and bonded with DC Corey Hetherman over the weekend. Hetherman previously recruited Forkpa while at Minnesota, and the bond certainly strengthened over the weekend.Although Miami is late in his recruiting process, having recently offered him, Forkpa "can see himself here now" based on the visit.Forkpa also connected with Cristobal on the visit.Florida and Florida State remain as primary contenders for Forkpa's commitment. The brotherhood with the players and the opportunity to play early keeps Miami's rival schools in the race for his commitment."DQ" said all schools are pretty even at this point, and his commitment timeline could be about a month ago and would likely shut down his recruitment after committing.Despite a visit to Alabama, Mallory remains locked-in with Miami. He wanted to visit the Tide "to see what they had to offer," but loves where he is at with Miami.Other schools that continue to push for a flip are UCF, Michigan, and South Carolina but is not entertaining those schools.He enjoyed a visit to Coach Cristobal's house and continues to try to recruit for the class. Mallory is doing his best to recruit four-star OL Breck Kolojay, four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa, four-star edge Asharri Charles, and five-star RB Derrek Cooper.Mallory has a strong bond with Cooper, having talked to him several times to get him to commit to Miami.Mallory strengthened the bond with Miami RBs coach Matt Merrit and believes in the culture that Cristobal is building.Being close to him is a significant factor for Anderson, the Central Florida talent.He really likes the culture, education, and the family feel the staff conveys. DBs coach Will Harris had an established bond with Anderson, who believes he can play safety and cornerback.Anderson said Miami is a top-five school, with Louisville, Rutgers, Maryland, and Auburn still in the running, and he aims to make his commitment decision in the upcoming weeks.Miami satisfied his critical factors of development and being connected with the staff on the official visit, and would be open to visit Miami for a game day visit regardless of whether he chooses the Hurricanes or not.Lopez said the team got in-depth about the offensive system and how they can use him.The staff showed Lopez much of Xavier Restrepo, the record-breaking slot receiver, to illustrate how Lopez can be utilized.Lopez received an offer from Miami to play basketball over the weekend and said it felt good to know that the new head coach, Jai Lucas, trusts him.Lopez says that playing both basketball and football is a deal-breaker when it comes to his recruitment process. All of the schools are giving him the opportunity to do so.Says Miami is near the top and will definitely try to make a decision before the season starts.Said Miami checked off a lot of boxes before his OV to Miami, but getting a feel of the guys in the locker room increased his comfort level.He did mention that West Virginia made the progress among his official visits. He also took visits to Florida State, NC State, and Georgia Tech