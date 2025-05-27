Recruiting Notebook: The latest on Miami's recruitment of local talent

Florida, LSU, and Alabama are the teams looking to flip Maycock from Florida State.The four-star linebacker was seen playing Will linebacker at the Miami Central intrasquad spring game and admitted that the contact between him and Miami has subsided a bit.The daily contact with the Seminoles remains consistent and the bond continues to grow.Maycock officially visit Florida this weekend, followed by LSU, Alabama, and Florida State. Maycock previously had an official visit locked with Miami but was removed, and Maycock hopes to have an official visit during the season.Florida is the school out in front to flip Maycock. He is hoping to shut down his recruitment before the start of the 2025 season.