ADVERTISEMENT

Relationship with in-state QB growing rapidly

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,176
637
113
Miami is growing a relationship with 2026 QB Dereon Coleman.

Miami offered the four-star dual-threat quarterback last Sunday after he performed stellarally at a 7-on-7 tournament on campus, leading his Jones team to a tournament championship. It was the second year in a row Coleman led Jones to a title on UM's campus.

Miami QB 2026 targets Dia Bell and Brady Hart have now come off the board, and the Hurricanes may need to jump on a signal-caller sooner rather than later.

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson likes his dual-threat ability, pinpoint accuracy, and his ability to work an 'Air Raid' offense.

CanesCounty.com can confirm that Coleman will return to Miami this Sunday for another camp.

Oklahoma was the presumed front-runner for Coleman until Miami came into the picture.

Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia has put in a FutureCast for the Canes to land Coleman.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Miami completes third June official weekend

Replies
0
Views
506
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami expected to part ways with 2025 commit

Replies
3
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Post second official weekend notes

Replies
0
Views
564
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Local Miami WR recruiting target cancels OV; what WRs will join Miami's class?

Replies
4
Views
614
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami interested in Houston WR transfer

Replies
1
Views
735
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today