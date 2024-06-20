Relationship with in-state QB growing rapidly

BenjaminRivals
Miami is growing a relationship with 2026 QB Dereon Coleman.
Miami offered the four-star dual-threat quarterback last Sunday after he performed stellarally at a 7-on-7 tournament on campus, leading his Jones team to a tournament championship. It was the second year in a row Coleman led Jones to a title on UM's campus.
Miami QB 2026 targets Dia Bell and Brady Hart have now come off the board, and the Hurricanes may need to jump on a signal-caller sooner rather than later.
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson likes his dual-threat ability, pinpoint accuracy, and his ability to work an 'Air Raid' offense.
CanesCounty.com can confirm that Coleman will return to Miami this Sunday for another camp.
Oklahoma was the presumed front-runner for Coleman until Miami came into the picture.
Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia has put in a FutureCast for the Canes to land Coleman.
