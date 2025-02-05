Several Hurricanes make Pro Football Focus's Top 101 Players of 2024

​

Here's where the Hurricanes are ranked.Often forgotten with Cam Ward’s heroics is how efficient Martinez was as a runner for the Hurricanes. The Oregon State transfer posted a 94.3 rushing grade in 2024, third to only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo among FBS running backs. He averaged 4.5 yards after contact per attempt, which was second among Power Four tailbacks.En route to becoming Miami’s all-time leading receiver, Restrepo had an outstanding season with Cam Ward as his quarterback. He led the ACC with an 83.5 receiving grade and 1,127 receiving yards. He dropped just two of his 95 targets and set a career-high with 11 touchdowns. Restrepo made his case as arguably the best slot receiver in the country.PFF will release the final 40 Thursday and Friday.